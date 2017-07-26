Coca-Cola posts 3% gain in organic revenue

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reports organic revenue increased 3% in Q2. Net revenue was down 16% Y/Y due to bottling divestitures and the negative impact of F/X swings. The impact of price/mix was +3%.

The company's gross margin as a percentage of sales was 62.6%, even with the expectation of analysts.

Unit case volume was up 3% for the Europe/Middle East/Africa segment and 1% for the Asia Paficic segment. North America unit case volume was flat during the quarter. Sprite had a solid quarter, while sports drinks lagged.

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola expects a 19% to 20% headwind from acquisitions, divestitures, and structural items to comparable net revenue. Full-year EPS of $1.87 to $1.91 is anticipated vs. $1.88 consensus.

