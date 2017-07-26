Glaxo Q2 top line up 12%; loss/share 3.7p; cash flow down 18%; shares down 2% premarket

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Q2 results (₤M): Total Revenues: 7,320 (+12.1%); Pharmaceuticals: 4,357 (+12.2%); Vaccines: 1,111 (+15.7%); Consumer Healthcare: 1,852 (+9.6%).

Net Loss: (86) (+82.5%); Loss/Share: (3.7p) (+58.9%); CF Ops: 1,008 (-18.4%).

New business priorities to 2020: 80% of R&D capital to be allocated to to Respiratory, HIV/Infectious Diseases, Oncology and Immuno-inflammation. More than 30 preclinical and clinical programs to be terminated. Expanded cost reduction program expected to deliver additional ₤1B annual cost savings by 2020 driven by new business priorities, improved supply chain efficiency and reduced admin costs.

Dividend of 80p for 2018.

Expected five-year average sales growth rate on a constant currency basis: low-to-mid-single digit; Non-GAAP EPS growth: mid-to-high-single digit.