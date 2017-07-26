Six Flags Entertainment falls after earnings

Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) reports a 5% increase in attendance to 9.5M guests in Q2. Adjusted EBIDTA was up 7% to $166M.

Total guest spending per capita fell 2% in Q2 to $41.67. Admissions per capita fell 2% to $23.36 and in-park spending per capita decreased 2% to $18.31.

Sponsorship and international licensing revenue rose 18% Y/Y during the quarter.

"We are the leading regional theme park company in the world operating in a very attractive industry with significant opportunity for organic growth," maintains CEO Jim Reid-Anderson.

