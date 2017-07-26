D.R. Horton edges higher after profit beat, margin expansion

FQ3 net income of $289M or $0.76 per share vs. $249.8M and $0.66 one year ago.

Pretax profit margin up 10 basis points to 11.8%.

Home closings up 16% in homes to 12,497 and 17% in value to $3.7B.

Net sales orders up 11% in homes to 13,040 and 13% in value to $3.9B.

Backlogs up 3% in homes to 15,161 and 6% in value to $4.6B.

1.85M shares bought back during quarter for $60.6M. Another $200M has been authorized for buybacks.

DHI +0.7% premarket

Conference call at 8:30 ET, at which there may be discussion of the pending $560M Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) acquisition.