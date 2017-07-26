More on Hershey's Q2

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) reports net sales rose 1.8% on a constant currency basis in Q2.

Volume contributed 1.2 percentage point of growth in the quarter.

Segment sales: North America: $1.48B (+2.2%); International & other: $186M (-3.6%).

China net sales declined Y/Y due to continued softness in the chocolate category throughout modern trade and select SKU rationalization.

Adjusted gross margin rate improved 160 bps to 47.1% driven by lower input costs and supply chain productivity and costs savings initiatives.

Adjusted operating margin rate expanded 270 bps to 20.8%.

FY2017 Guidance: Net sales: ~+1%; GAAP EPS: $3.41 to $3.60; Adjusted EPS: $4.72 to $4.81 (+7% to +9%).