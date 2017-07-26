Copper prices hit two-year high on potential China import ban

Copper prices surge to the highest in two years following reports that China could move to ban imports of scrap metal by the end of next year, which likely would boost demand for refined metals in the world’s top importer.

LME copper prices hit $6,400/metric ton overnight, the highest since May 2015, and have soared ~5% in two days.

Prices also are aided by dollar weakness, which has been helping other dollar-priced commodities; Brent crude oil has climbed back above $50/bbl.

Relevant tickers include FCX, RIO, BHP, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY, SCCO, OTC:ANFGF, TECK

ETFs: JJC, CPER, CUPM