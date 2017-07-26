Cogentix buys Genesis Medical

Cogentix Medical (NASDAQ:CGNT) acquires privately held Genesis Medical for an undisclosed sum. The London-based firm markets a range of products to urologists in the UK and has been the exclusive distributor of Cogentix's PrimeSight endoscopy systems since 2013.

The transaction will add ~$0.8M to revenue in H2 and over $2M next year.

Under the terms of the deal, Cognetix will pay up to ₤515,000 in revenue milestones through March 2019.

Genesis generated more than $3M in sales and was profitable in 2016.