Ford brings in $2B in net income

Ford (NYSE:F) reports net income of $2B in Q2 off an operating margin in the auto segment of 5.9%.

Operating margin was 9.0% in North America, but was negative in both the Middle East & Africa and South America regions. Strong results out of China led to a 4.1% operating margin for the Asia Pacific region.

Ford warns that operating margin in North America will fall this year on a year-over-year comparison due in part to high steel costs and development expenses.

The automaker expects 2017 EPS of $1.65 to $1.85 vs. prior guidance of below $1.76 and $1.51 consensus estimate.

