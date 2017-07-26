Indonesia a sore spot for Tupperware in Q2

Tupperware (NYSE:TUP) is on watch after Q2 revenue misses estimates by a wide margin. The company cites a tough quarter in Indonesia as a drag on the top line.

Sales in emerging markets were up 16% in dollars to account for 69% of sales during Q2. Established markets sales fell 11% in dollars.

Average active sellers fell 7% Y/Y.

The company says it will wind down Beauticontrol's operations over the next 60 to 90 days after failing to find a buyer.

Tupperware sees 2017 EPS of $4.66 to $4.76 vs. $4.70.

Previously: Tupperware beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (July 26)