Noble Group warns of huge losses, sells North American gas and power

Commodities trader Noble Group (OTCPK:NOBGF, OTCPK:NOBGY) unveils major shrink-to-survive measures and warns it expects to write down the value of some of its assets, resulting in a loss of $1.7B-$1.8B, more than double its market value.

Noble also agrees to sell its North American gas and power business to rival Mercuria Energy for $248M, with plans to partner in exploring strategic alliances in Asia; it says it also has started the process of selling its oil liquids business, further narrowing its focus on coal.

Noble, which has been seeking a strategic investor, says it continues to look for a partner to recapitalize its remaining businesses and would seek tie-ups, including with Mercuria.