Boeing +3% after raising earnings forecast

Core operating earnings of $2.2B, or $2.55 per share vs. ($488M), or ($0.44) per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Commercial Airplanes -6%; Military Aircraft -17%; Network & Space Systems -9%; Global Services & Support -6%.

Commercial Airplanes booked 183 net orders during Q1. Backlog remains robust with more than 5,700 airplanes valued at $424B.

Updated outlook for 2017: Core EPS of $9.80-$10.00 (vs. $9.20-$9.40); Revenues of $90.5B-$92.5B; Commercial deliveries of 760-765 planes.

BA +3.3% premarket

Q2 results