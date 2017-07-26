Corning beats Q2 estimates, Display sales down

Corning (NYSE:GLW) reports Q2 results with revenue and EPS beats.

Display Technologies segment sales down 7% on the year to $748M due to low volume growth and the moderate decline of LCD glass prices. Q3 outlook sees low single-digit percentage growth on the quarter.

Optical Communications up 13% to $882M due to fiber-to-the-home demand. Q3 expected up 10% on the year.

Environmental Technologies up 2% to $263M due to auto market wins. Q3 sales expected up by low single-digit percentage.

Specialty Materials up 27% to $337M based on strong Gorilla Glass shipments. Q3 sales expected up by low to mid teen percentage.

Life Sciences up 3% to $221M. Q3 sales expected up by low single-digit percentage.

Corning shares are down 1.28% premarket.

