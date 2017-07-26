Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) initiated with Buy rating and $10 (56% upside) price target by H.C. Wainwright based on expectations that Dextenza could generate peak sales of $325M by 2031.

Veru Healthcare (NASDAQ:FHCO) initiated with Buy rating and $5 (372% upside) price target by Rodman & Renshaw.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) upgraded to Buy with a $15 (117% upside) price target by Stifel Nicolaus. Shares are up 32% premarket on positive late-stage data on antibiotic eravacycline.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) upgraded to Equal Weight with a $19 (17% downside risk) price target by First Analysis.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) downgraded to Neutral by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Shares are down 1% premarket.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) downgraded to Market Perform by Leerink after Q2 results.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) downgraded to Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets after Q2 results. Shares are down 2% premarket.

