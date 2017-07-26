U.S. Steel +7% after Q2 beat, guidance; J.P. Morgan rates Overweight

U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) +7.2% premarket after reporting much better than expected Q2 earnings and raising guidance far exceeding analyst expectations.

J.P. Morgan's Michael Gambardella, which rates X at Overweight, says the Q2 beat was driven by flat rolled realized prices and costs, with costs lower due to the benefits from the restart of the Keetac facility and typical seasonal improvements in the mining operations, while the tubular business posted a smaller than expected loss with higher shipments and average selling prices as well as lower costs.

During today's earnings conference call, Gambardella says he will listen for more on the upbeat guidance, the company's asset revitalization program and management's view on Section 232.

On watch: AKS, NUE, STLD, MT, CMC, RS, WOR