Futures up ahead of Fed decision

U.S. stock index futures are about 0.2% higher as traders brace for fresh signals from the Fed's policy meeting, like details on inflation and its balance sheet.

Big name earnings will also continue to pour today, including reports from Boeing, Coca-Cola, Ford and Facebook.

Oil is up 0.7% at $48.22/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1247/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.32%.

