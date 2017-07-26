Ophthotech Q2 loss narrows, announces orphan disease focus; shares ahead 5% premarket

Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) Q2 results ($M): Collaboration revenue: 1.7 (-94.0%); Net Loss: (22.2) (+25.8%); Loss/Share: (0.62) (+27.1%).

The company announced its new strategy focused on orphan ophthalmic diseases while continuing its work in age-related retinal disorders. Its orphan focus will be led by a clinical study assessing Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) for the treatment of inherited juvenile retinal degeneration (Stargardt disease).

Top-line data from Phase 3 OPH1004 study of Fovista expected in Q3.

Shares are up 5% premarket on modest volume.

