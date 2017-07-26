Valley National buying USAmeriBancorp

The NJ-based lender expands its Florida footprint and moves into Alabama with an agreement to buy Clearwater-based USAmeriBancorp (OTCPK:USAB) in an all-stock deal valued at $816M.

USAB owners will receive 6.1 shares of Valley National (NYSE:VLY) common stock for each share of USAB they hold, subject to adjustment should VLY fall below $11.50 or rise above $13 prior to closing.

It will be Valley's third Florida acquisition since 2014.

Alongside the announcement, Valley is raising about $75M through a preferred stock offering. Including this offering, the purchase is expected to be accretive to EPS within 12 months of closing.

