More on Lear's Q2

Lear (NYSE:LEA) reports sales rose 10% in Q2, after excluding the currency impact.

Segment sales: Seating: $4.03B (+10.6%); E-Systems: $1.09B (+1.3%)

Net sales in North America +4.2% to $2.02B; Europe and Africa +5.7% to $2.03B; Asia +18.8% to $875.9M; South America +54.2% to $191M.

Gross margin rate -10 bps to 11.3%.

Adjusted segment earnings: Seating: $338.5M (+10 bps to 8.4%); E-Systems: $168.1M (+10 bps to 14.9%).

Core operating margin rate up 20 bps to 8.6%.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: ~$20B; Core operating earnings: ~$1.65B; Tax rate: ~26%; Adjusted net income: ~$1.1B; Capex: $560M; Free cash flow: excess of $1.1B; D&A: $385M.