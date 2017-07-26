Wedbush sees breakout for DSW

Wedbush upgrades DSW (NYSE:DSW) to an Outperform rating after having the retailer lined up at Neutral.

"We argue that for the first time in a while, DSW is properly allocating inventory dollars that would allow it to hit or potentially exceed its comp outlook on the year. Our checks indicate solid performance in dress sandals, athletic and fashion athletic and on plan performance in weaker categories (dress)," writes analyst Chris Svezia.

The firm's price target of $22 reps 25% upside from last night's closing price. DSW +1.36% premarket to $17.90.

On Seeking Alpha, Renaissance Investment Partners was ahead of the curve in pointing to DSW.

