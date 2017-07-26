Indonesia closer to deal with Freeport but hurdles remain, official says

Indonesia's government closer to a deal with Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) on its long-term future in the country, but key issues still need to be resolved before FCX gets a new operating permit for the Grasberg copper mine, according to the mining ministry official heading the government team involved in talks with the company.

The official says the two sides still must reach agreement on the requirement for FCX to divest a 51% stake in its Indonesian unit and on a fiscal stability agreement guaranteeing tax and royalty payments that the company wants before agreeing to give up its current contract.