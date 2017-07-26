TE Connectivity beats Q3 estimates, raises FY guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) reports Q3 results with revenue and EPS beats.

Segment net sales: Transportation Solutions: $1.77B (+7% Y/Y); Industrial Solutions: $905M (+7%); and Communications Solutions: $697M (+12%).

Cash flow from operations was $524M and FCF was $408M.

Company completed the acquisition of medical applications company MicroGroup in the quarter and announced an acquisition agreement for Hirschmann Car Communication.

Q4 guidance includes net sales between $3.2B to $3.3B and adjusted EPS of $1.14 to $1.16, which match consensus at the lower end of each range.

FY17 guidance raised to put net sales between $12.85B and $12.95B with adjusted EPS from $4.72 to $4.74. Consensus has revenue at $12.78B and EPS at $4.65.

