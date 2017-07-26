Topgolf and Cineplex to partner in Canada

Topgolf and Cineplex (OTC:CPXGF) announce an exclusive partnership that will bring Topgolf's sports entertainment experience to Canada.

The joint venture will see the opening of multiple Topgolf venues in markets across Canada during the next several years. The JV wil see Cineplex will manage the golf entertainment venues' day to day operations.

"Throughout the years, Canada has been the top-requested country among our fans asking us to expand outside the United States," says Topgolf Entertainment Group Co-Chairman and CEO Erik Anderson.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) holds a 15% posiiton in Topgolf, a stake that has attracted the interest of analysts evaluating the stock.

Source: Press Release