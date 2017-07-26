LG Display tops global LCD TV panel shipments in 1H17

Global LCD TV panel shipments were down 0.1% to 123.35M units in 1H17, according to WitsView via Digitimes.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) topped vendors with 25.28M units shipped, but that was a 1.1% drop from the first half of last year.

Samsung Display (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) came in fourth place with 18.41M units, down 14% on the prior year due to the closure of a panel plant.

China Star Optoelectronics had the largest vendor growth, up over 22% to 18.17M units shipped.

Samsung recently turned to LG to supply its large LCD panels so that Samsung could instead focus on higher margin OLED production.

