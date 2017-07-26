Hess +1.5% despite Q2 loss; raises 2017 production guidance, cuts capex

Hess (NYSE:HES) +1.5% premarket despite reporting a larger than expected Q2 loss, as it also cuts its full-year guidance for capex while raising its oil and gas production outlook.

Hess slightly lowers its FY 2017 E&P capital and exploratory expenditures forecast to $2.15B from original guidance of $2.25B, making it the second major U.S. oil producer to cut 2017 capex, following Anadarko Petroleum.

Hess also raises the upper end of its full-year net production guidance to 310K boe/day from 305K boe/day, even with the loss of 8K boe/day of production associated with the sale of enhanced oil recovery assets in the Permian Basin scheduled to close Aug. 1.

For Q2, Hess says total production was 294K boe/day (excluding Libya), down 6% Y/Y but beating guidance, with Bakken production coming in at 108K boe/day.