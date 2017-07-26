Angie's List -2.7% as Q2 swings to loss

Angie's List (NASDAQ:ANGI) is 2.7% lower premarket after swinging to a loss wider than expected in Q2 earnings on revenues that fell by double digits.

It's still on track for an acquisition by IAC/HomeAdvisor (NASDAQ:IAC) and expects that transaction to close in Q4.

EBITDA fell to $4.8M from a year-ago $13.4M, in part due to a shift in timing of marketing spending.

Despite that, "we have made significant progress aligning our cost structure with our freemium model," says CEO Scott Durchslag. "The lagging effect from last year's technology platform migration as well as a reduction in sales headcount resulted in lower revenue compared to the year-ago quarter."

Amid the company's switch to a free model, total memberships rose to 6.387M by June 30, up 94% Y/Y.

Revenue breakout: Service provider, $62.6M (down 7%); Membership, $10.2M (down 35%).

