LabCorp Q2 revenues and non-GAAP EPS up 5%; raises guidance

Laboratory Corporation of America (LH +2.8% ) Q2 results: Revenues: $2,498.4M (+4.9%); Operating Income: $336M (-8.1%); Net Income: $188.6M (-7.6%); EPS: $1.82 (-7.1%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.47 (+4.7%); Quick Assets: $299.9M (-30.8%); CF Ops: $310.7M (-11.1%).

2017 Guidance: Net Revenue Growth: 5.0% - 6.5% from 3.5% - 5.5%; LabCorp Diagnostics Revenue Growth: 7.0% - 8.0% from 5.0% - 7.0%; Covance Revenue Growth: 1.0% - 3.0% from 0.0% - 2.0%; Non-GAAP EPS: $9.30 - 9.65 from $9.20 - 9.60; FCF: $925M - 975M (unch).