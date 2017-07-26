Analysts cut Akamai price targets after Q2 report; shares down nearly 11%

Oppenheimer lowers its Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) price target by $10 to $60 and maintains an Outperform rating.

The firm lowers its Akamai guidance for FY17 to $2.48B in revenue and $2.62 EPS. FY18 estimated with $2.64B in revenue and $2.62 EPS.

Cowen cuts its Akamai price target by a dollar to $60 with a Market Perform rating.

Analyst Colby Synesael cites the company’s weak Q3 guidance, saying the EBITDA margin expectations makes it “difficult for us to have conviction in our estimates.”

Akamai shares are down nearly 11% .

