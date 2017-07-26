Executive pay drops at mall owners

Things are getting real for the country's big mall owners, with management pay on the decline at places like Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), GGP, and Macerich (NYSE:MAC).

Source: Peter Grant at the WSJ

Declines in executive pay are unusual in corporate America, but the REIT industry is ahead of the curve in creating pay schemes aligning shareholder and management interests.

With business slumping, Simon Property actually eliminated executive stock grants tied to long-term performance.

Others have compensation tied to stock price performance. For example, the Macerich CEO had a package that could have been as much as $12M last year, but received just $5.7M thanks to MAC's slumping shares.