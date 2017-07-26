Surmodics on go to start clinical trial assessing next-gen drug-coated balloon

The FDA issues an investigational device exemption (IDE) to Surmodics (SRDX +0.2% ) clearing to the way for a pivotal clinical trial assessing its next-generation drug-coated balloon (DCB), SurVeil.

The randomized study, called TRANSCEND, will evaluate SurVeil compared to Medtronic's IN.PACT Admiral DCB in patients with peripheral artery disease in the upper leg. Target enrollment is up to 446. The primary endpoint will be primary patency through 12 months after the procedure. All participants will be followed for 36 months post procedure. Recruitment will commence in Q4.

The company says preclinical studies showed SurVeil delivers three-to-five times higher tissue drug concentration, a more evenly distributed and durable drug effect and lower incidence of downstream drug concentrations than other DCBs.