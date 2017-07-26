MGM watch: Block trades, earnings, Mayweather-McGregor

The New York Stock Exchange is reviewing a series of block trades on MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) that sent shares down 10% yesterday before they were canceled as erroneous.

The casino operator is due to report earnings tomorrow before the market opens. Watch for an interesting update from the company on the impact of the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight set for August 26. MGM should see a Q3 bonzanza from the extra Strip traffic and gate at the T-Mobile Arena even if oddsmaker rate the fight as lopsided (Moneyline: Mayweather -600 vs. McGregor +400).