Stocks up at the open; Dow joins S&P and Nasdaq with new record highs

Stocks edge higher at the open, extending yesterday's gains that resulted in new record highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, with the Dow now joining the pair in setting a new all-time high; Dow +0.5%, Nasdaq +0.2%, S&P +0.1%.
The Dow in particular is enjoying a boost from the latest batch of earnings, with Boeing (+7.5%) and AT&T (+4.7%) up sharply after both companies beat earnings estimates; Boeing also raised its FY 2017 earnings guidance.
Chipmakers Texas Instruments (+2.3%) and Advanced Micro Devices (+8.5%) also open strong after both companies reported better than expected earnings and revenues.
The telecom services (+2.7%) group is surging early, underpinned by AT&T's rise; techs (+0.2%) and financials (+0.3%) also show relative strength.
European bourses are higher, with France's CAC +0.5%, U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% and Germany's DAX +0.3%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4%, China's Shanghai Composite +0.1%.
U.S. crude oil +0.8% at $48.29/bbl, up for the third session in a row and hitting an eight-week high, after the API reported a big draw of 10.2M barrels last night.
U.S. Treasury prices bounce back from yesterday's losses, with the benchmark 10-year yield down 2 bps at 2.32%.
The Fed's latest policy directive will be released this afternoon at 2 p.m. ET; also still ahead are new home sales and EIA petroleum inventories.