Stocks up at the open; Dow joins S&P and Nasdaq with new record highs

Stocks edge higher at the open, extending yesterday's gains that resulted in new record highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, with the Dow now joining the pair in setting a new all-time high; Dow +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.2% , S&P +0.1%.

The Dow in particular is enjoying a boost from the latest batch of earnings, with Boeing ( +7.5% ) and AT&T ( +4.7% ) up sharply after both companies beat earnings estimates; Boeing also raised its FY 2017 earnings guidance.

Chipmakers Texas Instruments ( +2.3% ) and Advanced Micro Devices ( +8.5% ) also open strong after both companies reported better than expected earnings and revenues.

The telecom services ( +2.7% ) group is surging early, underpinned by AT&T's rise; techs ( +0.2% ) and financials ( +0.3% ) also show relative strength.

European bourses are higher, with France's CAC +0.5% , U.K.'s FTSE +0.3% and Germany's DAX +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% , China's Shanghai Composite +0.1% .

U.S. crude oil +0.8% at $48.29/bbl, up for the third session in a row and hitting an eight-week high, after the API reported a big draw of 10.2M barrels last night.

U.S. Treasury prices bounce back from yesterday's losses, with the benchmark 10-year yield down 2 bps at 2.32%.

The Fed's latest policy directive will be released this afternoon at 2 p.m. ET; also still ahead are new home sales and EIA petroleum inventories.