New York Community Bancorp slides 3% post-earnings

The bottom line topped estimates by two cents, but growth remains limited by the bank's need to keep its balance sheet size below the $50B SIFI threshold.

Net interest margin dipped six basis points during quarter to 2.65%, with prepayments contributing 14 bps to NIM vs. 11 bps in Q1.

Overall asset quality remains strong, says CEO Joseph Ficalora, but there was a $34.3M increase in non-accrual NYC taxi medallion loans. Net charge-offs amounted to 0.03% of average loans - all were related to the taxi medallion portfolio.

The company also made the strategic decision to reclassify its entire securities portfolio to "available for sale" from "held to maturity," and took advantage of favorable market conditions to sell some of that paper, resulting in a $26.9M gain on sale.

NYCB -3% today, and off 19% for the year.

