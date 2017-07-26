LSB Industries -25% after terminating sale process

LSB Industries (LXU -24.7% ) plunges in early trading after ending its attempt to sell itself, having received no acceptable offers as "the current outlook in the nitrogen chemical industry is adversely affecting any potential transactions."

LSB says it continue to work to improve overall plant reliability with a goal of achieving average ammonia plant onstream rates of at least 95%, and to reduce overall plant costs and streamline its corporate structure.

LSB also reports a Q2 loss of $0.53/share compared to a $0.20 profit a year ago, and says H2 2017 looks more challenging than expected due to current ammonia pricing weakness.