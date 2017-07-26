Smart & Final Stores pops after turning positive comp

Smart & Final Stores (SFS +11.7% ) shoots higher after the company's guidance came in ahead of some beaten-down expectations.

Q2 was notable for the company as it returned to positive comparable store sales growth (+1.35 Y/Y). "We expect sales growth will continue to be supported by the maturation of new stores opened over the past two years, as well as marketing and promotional initiatives aimed at increasing store traffic and building basket size," says CEP David Hirz.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $48M vs. $50.7M a year ago. Gross margin as a percentage of sale fell 10 bps to 15.0%.

Looking ahead, Smart & Final Stores expects sales growth of 5.5% to 6.0% in FY17 and adjusted EBITDA of $185M to $190M.

