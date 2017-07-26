Was Apple behind LG Display’s $7B OLED push?

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) announced yesterday plans to invest about $7B on ramping up OLED panel production and investors wonder if Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stands behind the deal.

During a conference call, an LG Display exec said some of the funding would come from a “strategic partnership” but didn’t name the partner.

“If Apple’s funding had not been confirmed, LG Display’s management may have not decided on the huge spending,” a source tells The Korea Herald.

Apple wants to lessen its dependence on Samsung for OLED panels, which will feature in the premium iPhone model this fall and potentially all of next year’s models.

