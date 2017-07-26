Sharo drop for Wabash National after profit miss

Wabash National Corporation (WNC -13.2% ) falls sharply on heavy volume after a Q2 profit miss.

The company reports gross margin as a percentage of sales fell 380 bps to 15.5%.

"Backlog totaling $762 million as of June 30, 2017 remains seasonally and historically strong, supporting our long-standing belief that trailer fleet age, regulatory compliance requirements, and customer profitability support a continued favorable demand environment," observes CEO Dick Giromini.

WNC trades at a 10-week low.

