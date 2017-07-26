New York nuclear power plant subsidies upheld, judge says

A federal judge yesterday dismissed a lawsuit by energy companies and trade groups to stop New York Gov. Cuomo from providing billions of dollars in subsidies to prop up struggling nuclear power plants in the state.

The judge rejected claims that federal law did not allow New York and its Public Service Commission to offer credits to promote clean energy and reduce reliance on fossil-fueled or gas plants.

Seven plaintiffs had challenged the credits, including Dynegy (DYN +0.6% ) and NRG Energy (NRG +0.1% ); nuclear generators receiving the credits and their owners, including Exelon (EXC +0.8% ), sided with the governor and the PSC.

One of the plaintiffs signaled a possible appeal, saying the PSC "failed ratepayers last year when it instituted a $7.6 billion bailout for uneconomic nuclear plants with almost no public input."