Trump to announce Foxconn plant location today

President Trump will reportedly announce Wisconsin as the winning location for a Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) plant, according to CNBC sources

The announcement is expected aftermarket today.

Foxconn is a major supplier for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) but the first factory will likely produce larger panels for televisions.

Trump yesterday stated that Apple plans to build a few plants in the United States.

Previously: Apple supplier Foxconn eyes $10B U.S. investment (June 22)

Update: Wisconsin is officially the winner. Foxconn will invest $10B over three years for the LCD panel plant that will hire 3K people to start. The plant will make the panels for Sharp televisions