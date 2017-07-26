More on Bloomin' Brands' Q2

Bloomin' Brands (BLMN -9.2% ) reports U.S. comparable restaurant sales fell 0.3% in Q2.

Comp for Outback Steakhouse in Brazil rose 13%.

Segment revenue: U.S.: $917.37M (-4.3%); International: $115.61M (-3.3%).

Adjusted restaurant-level operating margin rate down 30 bps to 15.2% primarily due to higher labor expense, operating expense inflation, service and product investments at Outback Steakhouse and higher net rent expense due to the sale-leaseback of certain properties.

U.S. adjusted restaurant-level operating margin rate squeezed 140 bps to 14.1%.

International adjusted restaurant-level operating margin rate improved 490 bps to 21.1%.

FY2017 Guidance: Tax rate: 21% to 22%; Adjusted Tax rate: 24% to 25%; Number of new system-wide restaurants: ~30.