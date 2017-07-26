First Financial down 8% after MainSource merger deal

First Financial (FFBC -8.1%) last night announced the purchase of MainSource Financial (MSFG +3.5%). The all-stock deal is valued at about $1B.
MainSource owners will receive 1.3875 shares of FFBC for each share of MSFG they hold.
The combined Midwestern bank will have about $13.3B in assets, $8.9B in loans, $10B in deposits, and $4B in AUM.
First Financial expects the buy to be accretive to EPS in 2018 by $0.09, and by $0.17 to 2019.
The deal is expected to close early in 2018.
