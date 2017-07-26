TRACON nabs $7M milestone from Santen on initiation of mid-stage study of ophthalmic formulation of TRC105; shares up 2%

Thinly traded nano cap TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON) perks up in response to its announcement that it has earned a $7M milestone payment from licensee Santen Pharmaceutical. The payment was triggered when the Japanese drugmaker launched a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating DE-122 in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

The study will assess intravitreal injections of DE-122, combined with Roche's LUCENTIS (ranibizumab), compared to LUCENTIS alone.

DE-122 is an ophthalmic formulation of TRACON's TRC105, an antibody that binds to a protein called endoglin which is overexpressed on proliferating endothelial cells that play an essential role in angiogenesis (formation of new blood vessels).