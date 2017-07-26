Nintendo +4.9% after Switch-fueled swing to Q1 profit

Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) is up 4.9% in U.S. trading after swinging to an operating profit in its Q1 thanks in large part to a successful launch of the Switch console.

It had lost ¥5.13B last year; this quarter resulted in an operating profit of ¥16.21B, well above expectations.

For the Switch, the company notes that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe launched in April to sell 3.54M units; ARMS (a June release) has sold 1.18M units. Holdover The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sold 1.16M (a cumulative 3.92M).

Overall for the quarter, Switch hardware sold 1.97M units and software sold 8.14M units. It's planning a worldwide release for Splatoon 2 this month and Super Mario Odyssey in October.

It maintained expectations for the year of an operating profit of ¥65B and still expects to sell 10M Switch consoles.

