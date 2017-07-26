Post-earnings rip for Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands (RCKY +10.4% ) flies after reporting Q2 EPS ahead of estimates.

The company turned a profit in the quarter, despite a lower level of sales than a year ago.

"The significant increase in second quarter profitability year-over-year reflects the work we have done to create a more efficient company," says CEO Jason Brooks.

Brooks points to enhancements to the company's production facility in Puerto Rico and organizational changes aimed at reducing the expense structure.

"We continued to see signs of stabilization in our branded wholesale business," he adds.

Shares of Rocky Brands popped over $14 for the first time since the middle part of June.