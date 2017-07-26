BioLineRx investor ups stake to almost 25%; shares ahead 2%

BioLineRx (BLRX +1.6% ) reports that its largest investor, BVF Partners L.P. has agreed to a new direct investment of $9.6M in the company that will increase its stake to 24.9%.

Specifically, BVF will purchase ~8.5M Units at $1.13. Each Unit consists of one ordinary share, 0.35 of a Series A warrant and 0.35 of a Series B warrant.

The Series A warrants have a four-year term and are exercisable at $2.00 per ordinary share. The Series B warrants also have a four-year term and are exercisable at $4.00 per ordinary share.