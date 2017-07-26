Coca-Cola brings Zero Sugar product to U.S.

Coca-Cola (KO +0.2% ) announces the launch of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar in what it calls an improvement on the original drink. The product is due to hit store shelves in August.

The company says the no-calorie product will taste closer to traditional Coke.

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar sales grew at a double-digit rate in Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America during Q2.

Previously: Coca-Cola beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 26)

Previously: Coca-Cola posts 3% gain in organic revenue (July 26)