Dynavax claws back from session lows, shares up 6% as investors warm to positive Ad Com vote

Investors in Dynavax (DVAX +5.6% ) have been on a rollercoaster today. An FDA advisory committee will review its marketing application for hepatitis B vaccine HEPLISAV-B on Friday.

Shares were originally up ~20% premarket after the briefing docs were published, then dropped over 10% over concerns that the FDA review team was still not entirely on board with the safety data. Shares have since rallied almost 30% from the intraday low of $8.15.

Longs are no doubt encouraged by the comment on page 52 of the FDA briefing doc from the cardiology consultants: "Based upon the low likelihood that there is a real safety signal here, and the low absolute risk that these data suggest, we would label the finding in section 6 only and consider ways to monitor this risk post-marketing through some passive surveillance system."

