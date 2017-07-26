No horsing around: Powerful PE firm snaps up Daily Racing Form

Private equity firm Z Capital Partners picks up the Daily Racing Form through the acquisition of the horse racing publication's parent company.

"Obviously attendance at tracks have declined, but the amount of online wagering has increased a bit. And the amount of advanced deposit wagering has been growing at between 15% to 20% per year," Z Capital's Jim Zenni tells Axios.

Yesterday, Zenni told Bloomberg that the purchase of the Daily Racing Form is a bet on sports gambling. The company plans to digitize the print side of the DRF business.

In a broader contect, the deal is another indication that forces are aligning to promote sports gambling in the U.S.

