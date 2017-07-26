Transocean pulls two rigs out of storage, fleet status report says

Transocean (RIG -0.9% ) says it found short-term work for some of its drilling rigs, returning two of them from an idle state, according to its quarterly fleet status report.

RIG says its Deepwater Asgard drillship was awarded a two-well contract in the Gulf of Mexico ending in August, and the Development Driller III semi-submersible rig III won a two-well contract that will end in September; both previously were idle, but RIG does not provide dayrate details.

BP lowered the dayrate for RIG’s Discoverer Luanda drillship to $431K from $487K, and Chevron slightly reduced dayrates for two drillships in the Gulf of Mexico.