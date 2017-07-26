Microsoft announces cloud container tool to take on Google

|About: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)|By:, SA News Editor

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) announces the Azure Container Instances tool to allow easy access to a cloud container within seconds.

The quick connection method also comes with a per second pricing plan that will work for more customers than the per minute or hour options. 

Alphabet already has a similar product in the Google Container Engine for its Google Cloud Platform. 

Microsoft reported a 97% year-over-year growth in Azure sales in the most recent quarter but still lags behind market leader Amazon Web Services. 

