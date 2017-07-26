"There they go again ... again" - Howard Marks

The title of the latest investing insight from the Oaktree Capital (NYSE:OAK) chief harkens back to another he wrote in 2005, suggesting it's worth paying attention to the frothiness in markets.

Quick to acknowledge that being early is akin to being wrong, Marks says many of the elements of a bubble are currently evident. Among them is an S&P 500 trading for 25 times trailing 12-month earnings vs. the long-term median of 15. Even this may be understated as the "E" in the P/E ratio has been inflated by cost-cutting, buybacks, and M&A activity.

Bulls, of course (including Warren Buffett) argue that when measured against the current barely visible interest rates, stocks remain undervalued. The risk then, says Marks (and Buffett) is that rates go up a lot. Alternatively, if rates stay low, will companies be able to grow the "E" at a rate sufficient to justify current valuations?